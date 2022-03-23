Cold, vicious, and deadly are all ways to describe the brutal crime that was committed against Betty Jeanne Solomon back in 1989.

The OXYGEN Network is a well-known network that showcases national crime shows, but this one in particular hits very close to home. Remember the movie Fatal Attraction? Well, the details of this case have some similarities to it for sure.

The victim of this crime was Betty Jeanne Solomon who grew up in Blauvelt, New York, and graduated from Tappan Zee High School in 1966.

What's the connection to SUNY New Paltz?

After graduating high school, Betty Jeanne enrolled at SUNY New Paltz. After tragically losing her boyfriend, Betty Jeanne started dating fellow SUNY New Paltz student Paul Solomon. This is where it starts to go bad. One of her friends had once described Solomon as "possessive and domineering". Here is a picture of Solomon at a later time:

YouTube YouTube loading...

More New York and then Alaska

In 1970, the couple married in Nyack but then moved to Alaska for Paul's job. The couple had a daughter named Kristan who was born in 1973 and they eventually moved back and lived in Harrison and Greenburgh, NY.

Once upon a nightmare...

According to sources, some martial problems started brewing with the couple, and shortly after taking a teaching job, Solomon reportedly started up an affair with a fellow teacher, 23-year-old Carolyn Warmus. She is pictured below in the series:

YouTube YouTube loading...

Fatal ending.

We all knew this wasn't going to end well. Betty Jeanne (who was 40 at the time) was eventually found dead on the floor of her home. According to officials, it was a brutal attack and she was shot 9 times in the back and arms. Of course, police eventually found out about the affair, and after investigating, Warmus was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Betty Jeanne.

The trailer is below so you can get a preview of what it looks like and what to expect. "The Fatal Attraction Murder" will air on Saturday, March 26th, and Sunday, March 27th at 8/7c on Oxygen.

Unfortunately some more bad news, here are some of the most wanted people in New York and how gun violence has become a major issue.