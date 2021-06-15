Summer Solstice Events in the Hudson Valley

Cheers to the best season, Summer! I don’t know about you, but I’m such a summer baby. I live, eat, breathe, and sleep 90 degrees and sunshine.

Summertime in the Hudson Valley is truly special. To wake up to the bird chirping and fall asleep listening to the crickets and peepers, is my favorite. It can be soothing to sleep with you window open and this.

There is also the blossoming of our flowers, the sights up the green grass with baby blue skies. It seems there’s always something to do, day and night in the summer. The little joys of getting ice cream, enjoying a bon fire with friends and taking a stroll in mother nature.

There is always a lot to look forward to in the Summer. Speaking of this season, let’s welcome in summer solstice with open arms. It is pretty neat how the sun makes it journey for one of the longest paths towards the sky. This is the reason behind there being the most daylight on Summer solstice.

Let’s ring in the celebration of summer here in the Hudson Valley.

3rd Annual Summer Solstice Festival, Poughkeepsie

This event will take place Friday, June 18th 2021 at 6pm. Join in on the Moon, Serpent & Bone Oddities and Curiosities Night Market. This event will take place outdoors with in person readers and on site markets. Get ready for their live performers and a night filled with magic.

To grab your tickets and learn more, visit here.

Summer Solstice Psychic Faire, Greenwood Lake

This event will take place on , Saturday June 19th, 2021 and Sunday June 20th, 2021. This summer psychic faire will host healers, vendors and readers on site. Theres the option of donating to a charity, “For the Ferals” in which you can help out local, stray cats.

To find out more about location and tickets, check out the link here.

Summer Solstice at Nostranos Winery

This event will celebrate the beginning of Summer and also International Yoga Day. This outdoor class will take in all the views of the Hudson Valley and remind us to breathe in the fresh air. If you join in the class, there is also the opportunity to gain access to Vendors Village which has local and homemade products for sale. The winery will be open with drinks and food. Check in begins at 5:30 with the class starting at 6pm.

To find out more information, ticket prices and more, visit here.

What will you be doing on Summer solstice? Share with us below of your plans.