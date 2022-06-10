Your Hudson Valley Weather For the Weekend. Will it Rain?

After heavy downpours early Thursday morning, the Hudson Valley continues to dry out as we close out the week. Friday was a sunny and beautiful day, as highs reached the 70s across the area. But as we approach the weekend, will the weather remain as pleasant?

Get our free mobile app

The Weather Channel says that Saturday will bring cloudy skies to the Hudson Valley, with highs in the 70s and a chance for scattered afternoon showers. Lows Saturday night should be in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees, under mostly cloudy skies. The next best chance for rain will come Sunday however. TWC says that highs will climb to the upper 70s, with showers possible ealry in the day. Then, scattered afternoon thunderstorms could pop up across parts the region.

None of these storms are expected to be anything really significant, though they'll bring warmer and more humid air back to the Hudson Valley. Highs Monday will be back in the 80s.

driftlessstudio driftlessstudio loading...

Will the Hudson Valley See a Hot and Stormy Summer?

Weather forecasts are often conflicting, especially when predicting the conditions months in advance. TWC is calling for slightly above average temperatures for the Hudson Valley and parts of the Northeast, with round of storms possible this summer. The forecast issued is somewhat similar to the summer of 2021, where we saw hotter than usual temps and above average precipitation.

NOAA's outlook is a little more extreme, as they are calling for way above average highs and well above average rainfall. A hot, humid, and hazy summer of 2022, according to their predictions. Almanac's forecast though is a bit more conflicting for the area, with the Hudson Valley seemingly on the boundary between a hot and dry summer, versus a cooler and wetter one.

And then while AccuWeather is saying we'll see temperatures around average this year, be ready for numerous rounds of severe thunderstorms this summer to impact the Hudson Valley.

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

Hottest Ever?

According to Cool Weather, summers in New York state average around 66.5 F (with both high and lows averaged in). That places us at 39th hottest in the country. However, the Southern and Western parts of the U.S. aren't the only parts of the nation that can get scorching hot during summertime.

What was the hottest temperature ever recorded in New York? Read HERE.