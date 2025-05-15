If you need some new wheels, the county government is unloading a fleet of vehicles for just a few bucks each.

Government auctions can be a great place to score some deals if you know what you're doing. But one local auction has had such little action that it seems like anyone can score big by betting low.

This week, Sullivan County announced that it was getting rid of surplus vehicles, dumpsters and other heavy equipment by putting them up for bid through Absolute Auctions.

The company has listed 31 items from the county government with starting bids at just one dollar.

Items Up for Auction from Sullivan County, New York Government

As of Thursday morning, there were nine vehicles up for auction, with half of them still sitting at just one or two dollars each. A Chevy Express bus that holds 14 passengers and has a working chair lift has a high bid of two dollars, while several tractor-trailers are also listed for less than five dollars.

The item with the highest bid is a 1999 Ford New Holland Tractor, which is currently going for $2,700. There are also two pick-up trucks that are currently up to $550 and $800 each.

Other items, including huge recycling and garbage containers, tools and truck attachments, are also available for just a few dollars each.

How to Bid on Surplus from Sullivan County Government

You can see photos of all of the items up for auction from Sullivan County at the Absolute Auctions website. Online bidding is open through May 29 and all items must be arranged to be picked up by Friday, June 6.

