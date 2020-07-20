Sullivan County Social Services Offering New App

The Sullivan County Department of Social Services is now accepting documents through their new app.

The Sullivan County Department of Family Services is now offering an app to make the paperwork process easier. Acceptable submissions include identification, citizenship status, proof of income, medical documentation, proof of residence, resources, shelter/utilities, and other documentation as needed.

Director of Temporary Assistance Giselle Steketee said:

NYDocSubmit is a mobile application that allows certain social services applicants and recipients to take pictures of their documents and submit them to our office using their Apple iOS or Android phone or tablet. The app can be used to submit documents for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Home Energy Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance, and Medicaid. NYDocSubmit should not be used to submit information such as Child Protective Services case information, HIV reports, suspected child abuse, or maltreatment. Also, NYDocSubmit is not monitored for emergencies nor should be used to submit an application or to submit a periodic report.

The app is available via the Apple App Store and Google Play.

