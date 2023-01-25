Hefty Reward Offered for Information on ‘Horrific’ HV Crime

The details are disturbing. It just seems like the world is getting more and more violent and it's scary to think that some of these people walk among us. Please come forward if you have any information on a crime that recently happened in the Town of Liberty and if it leads to an arrest and conviction there's reward money that's involved.

Get our free mobile app

What crime recently happened in the Town of Liberty?

Canva Canva loading...

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, a home invasion and burglary recently happened in the Harris area in the Town of Liberty. The incident reportedly happened on December 31st and the details are just awful about what happened. Police say, an elderly woman was tied up, punched in the face multiple times and the suspects stole cash, watches and jewelry before they left the residence. This is heartbreaking, the victim was able to free herself and call 911 and was eventually taken to the hospital and treated for injuries. Come on....what is wrong with people today?

How can you help law enforcement with this crime in Sullivan County, NY?

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page, there is a $5,000 cash reward being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects who were reportedly involved and committed the crime. Here's how to contact them:

Call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at (845)-794-7100 ex. 1

Call the Sheriff's Office Confidential Tip Line at (845)-807)0158 and the case reference number is #20211714

Share this information because you never know who knows something, We hope justice will be served with this case and we will keep you posed as more details come out about it.

We are talking about serious things, here are some of the most dangerous airports in New York State and new laws we should all be aware of:

11 Most Dangerous Airports In New York State