Buy Your Own ‘Hidden Pond’ Lodge in Sullivan County, NY

Million dollar Catskill escape features private sauna, home theater and much more for Hudson Valley buyers. It really is amazing to see all of the spectacular homes that are for sale right now in the Hudson Valley. This next property should be featured on some show on HGTV AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.

What beautiful home is for sale in Sullivan County, NY?

The picture above really just says it all. Imagine owning that beautiful home and property?

I would even learn how to cook in that kitchen and that's saying a lot. The house has a very rustic feeling, but it also has a modern twist to it. Did you see the wine bottles in the pictures?

The best parts of this Sullivan County, NY home:

Who wouldn't want their own movie theater? You would for sure be the coolest person out of you family and friends if you owned this home. The future owner could have special movie nights and I doubt anyone would want to go anywhere else.

The home also has a beautiful hot tub and a view that is just amazing. Picture yourself sitting there with a glass a wine and just relaxing (I know I have).

The home comes with 10.2 acres and there's so much you could do with that land. Now for the important details...the home is located on 299 Glen Ellyn Road in Fremont Center, NY (right in Sullivan County). The current listing price for the beautiful home is $1,300,000....not bad for everything it comes with. We hope the right person purchases the home and enjoys it.

