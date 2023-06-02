Sullivan County NY Has an International Airport? Who Can Use It?
Ok, as a person who likes to travel a lot, I thought that I knew all of the airports that were located in the Hudson Valley and Catskills regions of New York. So when a little nugget of information came across my travel radar, about there being an airport in Sullivan County airport, an international airport, I had to look into it.
Where is the Sullivan County International Airport located and what planes can fly in and out of there?
The Sullivan County International Airport, airport code of MSV, is located in White Lake NY. The airport, which only a few people know about, is about to undergo a large renovation of its current terminal, with a two-year renovation project.
What kinds of planes can fly in and out of the Sullivan County NY Airport?
There is one runway at the Sullivan County International Airport, which is (according to their website) 6300 feet long and approximately 150 feet wide. If you are looking to use this airport to fly in and out of, (maybe you are a musical artist who wants to perform at Bethel Woods Center for the Performing Arts?) you will be restricted to the size of plane that can land here. The size restriction means that you will need to have a Gulfstream IV or smaller sized plane.
The airport itself, without other prior arrangements, is open from 7 am to 5 pm. Are their flights going in and out of there on a regular basis? Yes, and no. There are flights that take off and land there often, but they are not necessarily associated with the commercial airline names that you might recognize.
Keep traveling! Keep flying!