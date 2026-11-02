More than 12 years after April Parker disappeared from Monticello, the man convicted of killing her has been sentenced to life in prison.

A Pennsylvania man convicted of murdering his girlfriend, April Parker, in 2014 has been sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison.

Sullivan County District Attorney Brian Conaty announced October 30, that Keymarroo Guiden, 53, of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced after he was convicted of second-degree Murder.

Parker, 31, was reported missing in May 2014 from the Village of Monticello. Her disappearance led to an extensive investigation that ultimately exposed what prosecutors described as an elaborate attempt to conceal her murder and make it appear she was still alive.

The Disappearance of April Parker

The Village of Monticello Police Department initially opened a missing persons investigation shortly before turning the case over to New York State Police.

Cold Case Solved: “Most gruesome and heinous murder in decades…”

Cold Case Solved: “Most gruesome and heinous murder in decades…”

Read More: What Happened To April Parker? A Decade Of Mystery Resolved |

On June 10, 2014, investigators discovered skeletal remains in the woods behind the Sleepy Hollow apartment complex in Monticello, approximately 150 yards from where Parker and Guiden had been living.

The discovery turned the missing persons investigation into a homicide investigation.

Investigators determined that the remains had been dismembered, with the head, hands and feet severed and disposed of separately. Subsequent DNA testing confirmed the remains belonged to April Parker.

A Disturbing Attempt to Fake Her Disappearance

Evidence presented during Guiden's 12-day trial revealed that he had already killed Parker before leaving Monticello on May 9, 2014.

According to prosecutors, Guiden left Parker's apartment with her two children from a previous relationship and drove them to New York City under the pretense of visiting their father.

However, investigators determined that the children's father had no knowledge of the planned visit.

While driving to New York City, Guiden contacted Verizon Wireless and requested that Parker's phone number be transferred to a Motorola Droid Razr in his possession.

After returning to Monticello, Guiden allegedly used the phone number to impersonate Parker and make it appear as though she was still alive.

Investigators also uncovered digital evidence showing that Guiden accessed Parker's Facebook account, posted photographs of her and communicated with her friends while pretending to be Parker.

Prosecutors said the scheme created additional time and distance between Guiden and the investigation into Parker's disappearance.

Years of Investigation Finally Lead to Justice

New York State Police interviewed more than 130 people and secured thousands of pages of records during the investigation.

According to the Sullivan County District Attorney's Office, investigators systematically eliminated every other possible suspect before identifying Guiden as the person responsible for Parker's murder.

Guiden was ultimately convicted following a 12-day trial.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Michael J. Puma, with assistance from Executive Assistant District Attorney Jenna Hastings. Guiden was represented by Manhattan attorneys Glenn Garber and Alex Garber.

DA Calls It One of the County's Most Heinous Murders

Following Friday's sentencing, District Attorney Brian Conaty described the killing as the most gruesome and heinous murder committed in Sullivan County in decades.

Conaty said Parker's death stole the life of a loving mother, sister, daughter and valued member of the community.

He also thanked the law enforcement officers who spent years working to bring justice to Parker and her family.

With the sentence of 25 years to life, Guiden will spend the remainder of his life in prison unless he is released after serving the minimum sentence and becoming eligible for parole.