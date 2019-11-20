Sullivan County Couple Arrested After Reckless Assault of Infant

A couple from Sullivan County is facing charges after police say a 6-week-old baby was assaulted and denied medical treatment.

On Friday, the New York State Police Child Abuse Unit in Sullivan County announced the arrested of 28-year-old Nashawana Reynolds of Liberty for reckless assault of a child, a class D felony. In addition, Reynolds and her boyfriend 22-year-old Brent Miano of Liberty were charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The Liberty couple is accused of not taking a 6-week-old baby for medical attention after a baby was assaulted and injured.

Both were arraigned in Town of Thompson Court. Reynolds was committed to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail and Miano was sent to prison in lieu of $1,500 bail.

