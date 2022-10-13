Such A Promising Opportunity Missed And It’s Annoying

The staggering amount of news and information that becomes available every day is simply phenomenal. So many things happen every day just in our little section of New York's Hudson Valley. Most of the time, stories and news are influential or have some type of meaning or impact behind them. Then there are stories like the one I read about today that were so odd, I couldn't NOT read it.

Once in a while, you see something that just completely baffles you and today was that day for me. On October 3rd, a Mahopac man was arrested and charged with dumping his boat in a cemetery. For me, it's just one of the more unexpected things I ever expected to see. Just....why? Cemeteries are for dead PEOPLE! Boats have Cemeteries as well and those can be found where? That's right, out at sea.

This really shouldn't annoy me as much as it has, but it does. Dumping what you clearly don't want anymore on the grounds of the dead is disrespectful, not to mention it's incredibly lazy. This guy went so far as to remove any of the boat's "identifiable markings". The boat itself was identified as a 19-foot Sunbird.

There is one thing that also really annoys me about this whole story and that thing is that an opportunity was lost. Maybe it speaks more to my own personality, but how many times do you have an opportunity to put a boat out on its final voyage? Boats aren't cheap, if this were me I'm getting a group of friends together and this is becoming an excuse to have a couple of drinks. Push that boat out to sea Viking style and set it ablaze. Yes I know, Vikings held funerals for people in that ritualistic style but for my own humor's sake, I'd have the boat burning minus a corpse.

