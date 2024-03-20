Subway Making Changes At New York State Locations

Subway is still one of New York state's most popular and widely available food chains. According to Scrape It, the sandwich shop has 796 locations across New York state, despite the franchise closing hundreds of restaurants over the past few years.

It isn't too hard to find a Subway resteraunt in New York City, the Hudson Valley, Long Island, Capital District, Southern Tier, or Western New York

See Also: McDonald's Making Big Upgrades To Their Burgers at New York State Locations

However, Subway continues to make changes, and their latest change may greatly affect some customers in New York by 2025. The latest move all depends if your choice in soda is something very important to you.

Subway Goes With Pepsi, Says Goodbye to Coca-Cola

PIX 11 is reporting that Subway announced Tuesday it is "entering a 10-year agreement with PepsiC o" to supply its restaurants across New York state, and the rest of the country. Subway had previously served Coca-Cola products at its stores for nearly 20 years, reports Men's Journal.

This will mean by January 1, 2025, customers will be served their choice of Pepsi, Pepsi Zero, Mountain Dew, Starry, Tropicana, Lipton, Aquafina water, or Gatorade.drinks at all Subway locations.

See Also: What's Really in That Subway Tuna Sandwich You've Been Eating?

10 Fast Food Restaurants We Want In New York State Fast food restaurants that we want in New York State.

New York City Burger King Sued, Accused Of Running "Open Air Drug Bazaar"

The New York Post says that a neighbor is suing the Burger King at 106 Fulton Street in New York City for $15 million dollars, for allowing the dealers to run into "an open air drug bazaar" at the location. The suit accuses the establishment of "violating New York’s private nuisance law", reports the Post.

The Post says the suit was filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit by a fed up 69-year-old resident, who has lived in the area for 20 years.

See Also: Hudson Valley Man Sues McDonald's Claiming He Almost Died Eating Order

The New York Police Department says that there have been only two arrests, though 143 911 calls have been made regarding this Burger King, since January 1, 2023.

The plaintiff is filing the suit against the franchise's corporate offices, as well as the owner - who is a 66-year-old man originally from Afghanistan, and now living in Melville, Long Island. The Post says the man also owns several fast food franchises, "including Popeye’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, and others in the five boroughs and Long Island."

The plaintiff says the issues began around a year ago, and told the Post that he blames all the illegal smoke shops which have popped up in the area.

See Also: Feds: Postmaster From New York State Used Post Office to Run Drug Operation