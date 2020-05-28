Styx’s Equinox Goes Gold

This Sunday on the WPDH Album of the Week we'll feature the fifth album from Styx, Equinox.

Equinox was released on December 1, 1975, and was the band's first album with A&M Records. The album also marked the final appearance of original Styx guitarist John Curulewski who left the band to spend time with his family, abruptly following the release of Equinox.

The band went into a frantic search to find a replacement for their upcoming tour to support Equinox. Soon after, they found Tommy Shaw.

Although the album stalled at number 58 on the charts, it did go gold in 1977. The biggest single from the album was Lorelei, which became Styx's second U.S. Top 30 hit.

