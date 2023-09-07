Poughkeepsie Teens Arrested Over Labor Day Weekend

Most people know Labor Day weekend as being the unofficial end of the summer season and children across the country know it as the final weekend before the beginning of the new school year. While many try to send summer out with a bang, a pair of Poughkeepsie teenagers will remember this Labor Day weekend for an entirely different reason.

Poughkeepsie Teens Arrested on Gun & Drug Charges

Over the Labor Day weekend holiday a pair of Poughkeepsie teens found themselves in hot water after being busted by Poughkeepsie Police. The incident reportedly occurred on the intersection of Main Street and Rose Street on Labor Day Monday.

Police believed that the teens were allegedly involved with and engaging in narcotics activity, which prompted officers to attempt making contact with the pair. When police made their move, the teenagers attempted to flee the scene on foot.

Officers engaged in the pursuit and eventually were able to apprehend the teenage suspects. At this time the only descriptive evidence released on the teens is that one is 18 years of age and the other is 16. Once apprehended both the 18 year old and the 16 year old juvenile were searched.

After the search, officers found the 18 year old to be in possession of cocaine and fentanyl as well as a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun. The 16 year old juvenile was found to have been in possession of cocaine.

The Future for the Arrested Poughkeepsie Teens

Following the interaction and search by Poughkeepsie police, both teenage suspects were taken into custody. The 16 year old juvenile was later released into the custody of his mother and served with a ticket to appear in court at a later time. As for the 18 year old suspect, remains in police custody and is being held pending arraignment.

Clearly the story is not over for either of the teenage suspects at the center of this case, but as of now there is no other information available for what the future may hold. We will continue to do our best to report any new information on this case if or when it becomes available.

