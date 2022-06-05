Too Funny: The Best Strip Club Reviews from the Hudson Valley

You have to love a good Google review. Sometimes, they can be much-needed guidance for consumers. Other times...

Adult Entertainment in the Hudson Valley, NY

Strip clubs are one of those businesses that surprise me with the amount of detailed reviews that they have. From New Paltz, to Newburgh, to Poughkeepsie, NY, adult entertainment establishments are flooded with detailed feedback. I don't mean to shame these people or sound prude; there's nothing wrong with consenting adults having a good time. But in-between the factual comments of "dancers were friendly, food was good", there are some real gems. Here are some of the funniest... and weirdest... reviews left for the local clubs here in the Hudson Valley

fiphoto/Canva fiphoto/Canva loading...

Marital Woes

This one-star review sounds like it came from a person who probably shouldn't have walked in the club in the first place. Maybe bring your wife with you next time?

fiphoto/Canva fiphoto/Canva loading...

Couch Buddies

This five-star review of a Hudson Valley, NY club sounds like the establishment knows how to make their patrons feel at home... .

fiphoto/Canva fiphoto/Canva loading...

Gender Equality in the Strip Club

This woman who left a four-star review for a Dutchess County establishment clearly just wants more variety! Why have one gender get naked when you could have both?!

fiphoto/Canva fiphoto/Canva loading...

From the Womb to the Tomb

While I definitely need to call BS on this two-star review, it does sound like it was well-intentioned. Exotic dancers with hearts of gold!

fiphoto/Canva fiphoto/Canva loading...

Problem with the Ratio

I'm less concerned about the club's attendance and more concerned why the dudes were in the parking lot. Maybe they got nervous to see real live naked people? Plus, wouldn't it be a bonus to have the club to yourself?

What 11 Hudson Valley Clubs & Bars Look Like Now What 11 clubs and bars look like today.