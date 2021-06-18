Stormville Flea Market’s Ultimate Family Yard Sale is Today

It’s supposed to be a beautiful weekend, and if you haven’t made plans yet, this may be just the thing for you. The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market will be holding their famous Ultimate Family Yard Sale today, June 19, from 9AM - 3PM.

What is the Ultimate Family Yard Sale? It’s a sale with over 200 families participating. It’s a bargain hunter’s paradise with something for everyone, and at some really great prices. It’s a community event where you can shop, meet people from your community and some from outside your community. It’s a chance to enjoy the sun on a beautiful day in a fun setting. It’s one of the most popular weekends at the Stormville Antique Show and Flea Market.

If you’ve never been to the Stormville Flea Market, this is the perfect day to check it out. The Stormville Flea Market is right in Dutchess County, but it’s a favorite for flea market lovers from all over the area. In fact, you may have seen Stormville on television. It’s one of the favorite flea markets of the show Flea Market Flip on HGTV, and it’s been featured many times on the show.

For your comfort and safety, face coverings are required for those who are not fully vaccinated, and social distancing is required.

Want to know more about the Ultimate Family Flea Market tomorrow in Stormville? You can check it out and find out about more events at the Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market by visiting their website.

