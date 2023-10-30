A 33-year-old Hudson Valley man who spent 6 years in prison for killing a bicyclist and leaving the scene is being accused of causing a multi-vehicle accident on Saturday.

In October 2015, Michael Moreno from Stormville turned himself into police two weeks after fatally hitting a waitress who was riding a bicycle on her way home from work. Gabriela Aguilar-Vallinos was rushed to the hospital after a driver struck her with his car and drove off. It's unknown if Moreno was drunk at the time because he waited so long to turn himself in. The Stormville man was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an accident. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

Now, just two years after his sentence ended, Moreno has been arrested again and charged with DUI.

Citizen.com Citizen.com loading...

On Saturday, Moreno was arrested and charged with DUI after police say he struck multiple vehicles and injured several people including a young girl. Moreo was driving a Hyundai Genesis, the same make and model as the vehicle that struck and killed Gabriela Aguilar-Vallinos eight years ago.

According to PIX 11, the accident occurred near 47th Street and Queens Boulevard in the Sunnyside neighborhood of Queens. In addition to hitting a 14-year-old girl, Moreno's car allegedly struck seven adults. The girl suffered a head injury. She and the other victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Moreno refused to take a breathalyzer test at the scene of the accident and was charged with DUI.

Classic Halloween TV Episodes Halloween: a time for candy, costumes and binge-watching spooky special editions of your favorite TV shows. Gallery Credit: Corey Irwin