Stone Temple Pilots Set to Rock Peekskill Saturday

WPDH and Loaded Concerts are presenting this special charity show featuring Stone Temple Pilots, Steven Adler (GnR), King's X, and ZO2 with 100% of the net proceeds going to the David Z Foundation, providing music education for underprivileged children. This is our first of two WPDH Summer Concerts this year (the other being Foreigner at Bethel Woods on Aug. 7).

A Little About Stone Temple Pilots

Stone Temple Pilots formed in 1985 out of San Diego, California with brothers Robert DeLeo (bass) and Dean DeLeo (guitar), Eric Kretz (drums), and Scott Weiland (vocals). The band found immediate success with the 1992 release Core and went on to become one of the most commercially successful bands of the 1990s. Four more studio albums followed: Purple (1994), Tiny Music… Songs from the Vatican Shop (1996), No. 4 (1999), and Shangri-La Dee Da (2001). The band broke up in 2002. They eventually reunited for a reunion tour in 2008 and released a new self-titled album in 2010. Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington fronted STP from 2013-2015. They released an EP of new material in 2013 called High Rise. Scott Weiland died in December of 2015. Singer Jeff Gutt joined the band in 2016 and they have released two alums, another self-titled album in 2018 and Perdida in 2020.

