New York’s Best Milk & Ice Cream Can be Found in the Hudson Valley

Milk and ice cream are so good at this popular Hudson Valley "shop" that it just won them big awards at the New York State Fair!

The Hudson Valley loves its milk and even more, we love our ice cream!! Did you know that there is a chain of stores all over the Hudson Valley that is home to award-winning milk and ice cream?

Great New York State Fair 2023

The Fair, New York's biggest happens every year in Syracuse, this year it runs from August 23rd through September 4th, 2023 and every year it offers guests the chance to ride rides, eat great food, enjoy awesome entertainment, everything fairs are known for but did you know that every year the Fair hands out awards to recognize some of the people behind some of our favorite things?

Stewart's Shops Win BIG!

The folks over at your local Stewart's Shop have reason to celebrate this week as they have officially picked up some well-deserved awards at the 2023 Great New York State Fair. Stewart's made the announcement on Facebook saying,

"Oops, we did it AGAIN! 👏🎉 Stewart's Shops was once again named the BEST MILK in New York State! Not only that, but our flavored milk and ice cream also took home first-place prizes at this year's state fair!"

Stewart's Has New York's Best Milk

For the second year in a row, Stewart's Shops grabbed the "best milk" award at the New York State Fair. Each year the Fair bases the award on scores that are compiled through Cornell’s Voluntary Shelf-life (VSL) Program, where each processing plant in New York is visited and sampled at least two times each year according to its website. The milk sampled at each facility is then judged on "microbial analyses, fat determination, freezing point, and flavor."

Fresh is key at Stewart's as they partner with 20 local dairy farms to source its raw milk, "If you wanted fresher milk, you’d have to buy a cow!" Stewart's drivers pick up milk at farms daily then Stewart's processes and bottles it themselves to ensure the "highest quality standards." Stewart's also took home an award for its popular flavored milk as it took first place in the Flavored Milk category.

Best Chocolate Ice Cream in New York

The awards kept coming for Stewart's in 2023, for the first time ever the Fair gave out awards for best ice cream and Stewart's won an award for the best chocolate ice cream. Stewart's Chocolate grabbed the top spot coming in first place in the category that included all chocolate-flavored ice creams. Stewart's Mint Cookie Crumble and Peanut Butter Pandemonium ice cream also scored awards at the Fair with Mint Cookie Crumble taking first place and Peanut Butter Pandemonium coming in a very close second!

With 15+ locations across the Hudson Valley stop into Stewart's for some award-winning ice cream and milk soon. Here are some of the amazing milk flavors you'll find and Stewart's and a whole bunch more.

