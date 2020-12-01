Stevie Ray’s Second Album ‘Couldn’t Stand the Weather’

This Sunday on the WPDH Album of the Week we'll feature the second studio album from Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble Couldn't Stand the Weather.

Couldn't Stand the Weather was the follow-up album to Stevie Ray's critically and commercially successful debut album Texas Flood. Couldn't Stand the Weather was released on May 15, 1984. The album was recorded in January of 1984 at the Power Station in New York City.

Couldn't Stand the Weather peaked at number 31 on the Billboard 200 chart and the music video for the title track was part of the regular rotation of videos on MTV. Stevie Ray did write half of the songs on the album.

For a second album, it did what it was supposed to do, confirm that the success of the first album was not a fluke. Couldn't Stand the Weather received many positive reviews upon its release. The album sold 1,000,000 copies within five weeks.

Couldn't Stand the Weather received two reissues, one in 1999 which included an interview and four studio outtakes, and the second was reissued in 2010 as a legacy edition containing two CDs and additional studio outtakes, as well as a concert from Canada in 1984.

The tracklisting for Couldn't Stand the Weather:

Scuttle Buttin Couldn't Stand the Weather The Things (That) I Used to Do Voodoo Child Cold Shot Tin Pan Alley Honey Bee Stang's Swang

Please nominate an album you would like us to feature on the WPDH Album of the Week.