This Sunday on the WPDH Album of Week, we'll feature the debut album from Steely Dan, Can't Buy a Thrill.

Can't Buy a Thrill was released in November of 1972 by ABC Records. Band members Donald Fagen and Walter Becker wrote the album, and it was recorded at The Village Recorder in Los Angeles in August of 1972.

Upon release, Can't Buy a Thrill was a commercial success as it peaked at number 17 on the Billboard charts. Can't Buy a Thrill was certified Gold on May 31, 1973, and the band would wait 20 years for the album to reach platinum status, which it received on September 7, 1993, for selling one million copies. Can't Buy a Thrill has been included on many greatest album lists, including Rolling Stone Magazine's list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All-Time.

The title of the album is taken in reference to the opening line of the Bob Dylan song It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry. The album cover featured a line of prostitutes, standing in a red-light area in France waiting for clients. The cover was banned in Spain.

Can't Buy a Thrill has some great tracks included on it:

Side One:

Do It Again Dirty Work Kings Midnite Cruiser Only a Fool Would Say That

Side Two:

Reelin' in the Years Fire in the Hole Brooklyn (Owes the Charmer Under Me) Change of the Guard Turn That Heartbeat Over Again

