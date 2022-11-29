Steel Panther to Make Highly Anticipated Hudson Valley Return

Hair metal rockers Steel Panther are getting ready for their big upcoming Poughkeepsie, NY return.

Steel Panther, formed out of Los Angeles, California, is known for their profane and humorous lyrics as well as their wild, exaggerated onstage antics and stereotypical 80's glam metal lifestyle.

About Steel Panther

The band's classic lineup of singer Michael Starr, guitarist Satchel, drummer Stix Zadinia and bassist Lexi Foxx released their major label debut Feel the Steel on Universal Republic in 2009. The album debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Comedy chart and number 123 on the Billboard 200 chart, eventually cracking the top 100. Hit singles included "Community Property" and "Death to All but Metal". Other albums include Balls Out (2011), All You Can Eat (2014), Lower the Bar (2017) and their latest release, Heavy Metal Rules (2019).

Tig hangin with Steel Panther back in 2018. The Rutigliano Archives Tig hangin with Steel Panther back in 2018. The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Heavy Metal Rules Tour in Poughkeepsie, NY

Steel Panther last played Poughkeepsie before the COVID-19 pandemic back in October of 2019 on the Heavy Metal Rules Tour. The band always packs the theater with enthusiastic 80's hard rock/metal fans, wanting to hear all the favorites including "Death to All but Metal", "Community Property", "Asian Hooker", "Gloryhole" and 17 Girls in a Row".

We partied with the guys in Steel Panther backstage in 2019 and had a blast hanging out with them.

Tig hangin with Steel Panther backstage at The Chance in 2019. Tig hangin with Steel Panther backstage at The Chance in 2019. loading...

Steel Panther Set for Poughkeepsie Return with New Lineup

Steel Panther will be making their triumphant return to Poughkeepsie with a show at The Chance this Saturday, Dec. 3 but things may look different. After getting much publicity back in December of 2018 for going to "sex rehab" and missing some tour dates in recent years, it was revealed in July 2021 that bassist Lexxii Foxx had left the band. The band's tour manager Spyder is now the permanent bassist for Steel Panther.

Tickets for Steel Panther's Clause and Paws Holiday Party at The Chance this Saturday with special guests Small Town Titans and Jaded are on sale and available through the Chance box office and Ticketweb. Tickets are limited.

