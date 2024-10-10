You know it's normally not a wise move to make general assumptions about anything or anyone. Like the old phrase goes "don't ass-u-me anything cause you'll make an ass out of u and me". Even if that's not the exact wordage, everyone has heard this phrase in some way, shape or form at some point in their life.

Now while overall the phrase may be a good rule of thumb, it's not universal. For instance, a general assumption one could make is that violence or harm towards children is entirely reprehensible. That is the subject of today's story as the New York State Police and the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) recently teamed up in a successful undercover child exploitation operation.

Canva Canva loading...

Undercover Operation Details

The details of the operation were disclosed in recent press release issued by the New York State Police. In the release it states that the undercover operation was carried out over the course of several days and was centralized in the Town of Wallkill in Orange County.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

In a collaborative partnership with FBI agents, the New York State Police targeted several individuals involved in the online exploitation of children. Over the course of those several days, law enforcement was successful in identifying and apprehending multiple suspects that engaged in illegal activities related to child exploitation and trafficking.

Law enforcement succeeded in their efforts by deploying "highly trained investigators and Agents" to infiltrate various online platforms where these crimes were "often facilitated". With the usage of advanced cyber tactics identified the suspects who were seeking to meet these children in person.

Canva Canva loading...

Suspects Arrested and Charged

As a result of Investigators and Agents efforts, seven suspects were succesfully arrested and taken into custody where they were all charged with various offenses. The list of suspects are as follows...

1. Rafael Rosas Martinez (38)

Highland Mills, NY

Attempted Rape 2nd, Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Remanded: $2000 cash/ $5000 bond

2. Steven M. Masnaghetti (37)

Newton, NJ

Attempted Rape 2 nd , Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child

, Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child Remanded: $2000 cash/ $5000 bond

3. Moises Ortega (37)

New Windsor, NY

Attempted Rape 2 nd , Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child

, Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child $2000 cash/ $5000 bond

4. Omar Palma-Santos (36)

Middletown, NY

Charges: Attempted Rape 2 nd , Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child

, Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child Remanded: $5000 cash/ $10,000 bond/ $50,000 partially secured bond

5. Kervin Constant (56)

Middletown, NY

Charges: Attempted Dissemination of Indecent Material to Minors, Attempted Rape 2 nd

Remanded: $1000 cash/ $2000 bond/ $3000 partially secured bond

6. David Fisher Jr. (44)

Mountainville, NY

Charges: Attempted Rape 2 nd , Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child

, Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child Remanded: $800 cash/$2000 bond/$4000 partially secured bond

7. Dimitriy Smolskiy Jr. (31)

Mahwah, NJ

Charges: Public Lewdness

Issued an Appearance Ticket

Get our free mobile app

Law enforcement also stated that...

a historical investigation will continue into each of these individuals that were exposed during this investigation.

Canva Canva loading...

In addition law enforcement also made a request to the public; that request was for the public to "remain vigilant" and to report any suspicious activity related to child exploitation to law enforcement.

The release concluded with statement that more investigations like this will continue to be carried out to protect and safeguard the community from those who attempt to prey on children. Anyone who has additional information on this case specifically is encouraged and welcome to contact authorities at the State Police Middletown at Middletown Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at 845-344-5300.

The FBI's 5 Most Dangerous Hometowns In New York State These five places from New York State are among the 22 most dangerous cities in the Northeast.

New York's 9 Most Dangerous Cities of 2024 Move over, New York City, these Upstate NY metro areas have been crowned the most dangerous cities in the entire state... well, according to housegrail.com Gallery Credit: Megan