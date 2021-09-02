Yesterday's rain that came from Tropical Depression Ida turned into record-breaking flooding for parts of the Hudson Valley, and as a result, a State of Emergency has been declared for parts of our area.

Late Wednesday evening, Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency in New York State, including Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester counties, in response to major flooding due to Tropical Depression Ida.

This State of Emergency eliminates potential hurdles for local response activities and provides the necessary tools to make sure New Yorkers can quickly and safely recover. I encourage New Yorkers in these affected areas to please pay attention to local weather reports, stay off the roads and avoid all unnecessary travel during this time.

Overnight, around 2:00am on Thursday September 2nd, County Executive Marcus Molinaro issued a State of Emergency declaration, specifically for Dutchess County. The Local Emergency Order pertains to the following areas:

Town of Amenia

Town of Beekman

Town of Dover

Town of East Fishkill

Town of Fishkill

Town of LaGrange

Town of Pawling

Town of Poughkeepsie

Town of Pleasant Valley

Town of Union Vale

Town of Wappinger

Town of Washington

Village of Fishkill

Village of Millbrook

Village of Pawking

Village of WAPPINGERS Falls

City of Poughkeepsie

Chief Executive Molanaro ordered all non-essential travel restricted on public roadways (in the above areas) until 9am today. He also advised that county offices will be on a delayed opening, at 10am, today.

Some specific areas of Dutchess County to be mindful of if you absolutely need to get on the roads today:

The MTA also announced that service is largely suspended due to the heavy rainfall and flooding across the region, alerting travelers to avoid all unnecessary travel at this time. If travel is absolutely necessary, you can check the status here.

We will provide updates and more information as it becomes available.

