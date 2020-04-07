Stuck at home? So is ScreenCrush’s Matt Singer — which is why he’s watching things streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, YouTube, Criterion, Tubi, and elsewhere, and then writing about what he finds. If you want to suggest something for him to watch and write about, find him on Twitter. Previous installments of this column can be found here.

Today’s Film:

Starship Troopers (1997)

Director: Paul Verhoeven

Writers: Edward Neumeier, Robert A. Heinlein

Stars: Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer, Denise Richards

Box Office Total: $121.2 million

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 63 percent

Currently Streaming On: Crackle, IMDb TV

Suggested By: @daddyinterwebs

Why I Watched It: An empire in decline. Idealistic youths twisted into sadists by propaganda. Fake news. Rampant xenophobia. An obsession with citizenship, law and order, and gun culture. Yeah, I don’t know; why did I watch this? While I ponder that some more, here are some interesting details in Starship Troopers...