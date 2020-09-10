Starry Starry Night Virtual Benefit for the Walkway

New York is pretty tough, and we're not going to let a pandemic stop us. It may change us, it may alter the way we do things, but it won't stop us. And that's why the Starry Starry Night Benefit for the Walkway Over the Hudson will happen this year.

Like so many other organizations, the Walkway has had to make some changes to its fund raising efforts, so this year's Starry Starry Night Benefit will be virtual on Friday, Oct. 2. The highlight of the evening is the 7PM premiere of a Walkway-inspired video featuring entertainment by internationally known musicians with ties to the Hudson River Valley including Herb Alpert, Amy Helm, Happy Traum with Jay Ungar and Molly Mason, and Dar Williams, plus appearances by Mary Stuart Masterson and others recognizable to those that love the Walkway.

The celebration pairs perfectly with the Walkway’s Party and Gift Box featuring the best in Hudson Valley drink and refreshments including a choice of wine from Millbrook Winery, whiskey from Tuthilltown Spirits, a beer from Millhouse Brewing, local charcuterie and cheese sourced by Main Course Catering, and much more.

For all the information you need to know about the Starry Starry Night Benefit for the Walkway Over the Hudson, check out the event facebook page.