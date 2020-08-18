With all this pumpkin spice flavored everything coming out earlier and earlier every year, Starbucks wants to remind everyone that we've still got over a month until the actual start of autumn. Yes, it's still summer.

Thrillist reports that Starbucks announced two new colorful summer drinks that will be added permanently to their menu. Starbucks unveiled the Kiwi Starfruit Starbucks Refreshers and something else simply called the Star Drink. This should satisfy those not quite ready to embrace fall. The former is the newest member to the chain's Refreshers line up, and the latter is just the Kiwi drink plus some coconut milk.

of course, Starbucks is still expected to announced their fall line up any day now. This includes their famous Pumpkin Spiced Latte. So, perhaps the new summer themed drinks were more of a compromise than anything. Guess none of this is much a surprise considering they've already got Halloween candy and costumes out in all the stores.