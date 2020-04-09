Staatsburgh Historic Site’s Fun Daily History Lessons

On a normal April Day I would be writing about some awesome history related event going on at the Staatsburgh State Historic Site. A Tea and Talk, a tour of the gardens, something fun for the kids. But this is not a normal April day. We are all staying home to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

That doesn't mean we can't turn to the Staatsburgh State Historic Site for fun lessons in history. Everyday on their facebook page, they are offering a fun tid-bit of historical info. Plus you can still see the beauty of the grounds and the mansion, you'll just have to do it virtually for the time being.

I must say it was a treat to land upon the Staatsburgh State Site facebook page. I've already learned about fashion in the gilded age, Edwardian etiquette, and some of the famous people in history who have been to Staatsburgh. If you're looking to kill a little time and learn a little, I highly recommend it.

