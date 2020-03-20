Spring Is Not, I Repeat, Not Postponed
It seems that just about everything is closed, cancelled or postponed right now. Well, I’ve got some great news for you. Spring is not postponed, and outside is open.
Sure, we can’t get to that bar, restaurant or shopping mall. But spring is officially here and we can easily practice social distancing outside. The weather is nice and getting nicer and there are plenty of wide open spaces here in the Hudson Valley. Go explore in the woods. Take a walk around your neighborhood, but keep your distance from your neighbors. Sit on your porch and wave to people passing by. Garden. Pick flowers and bring the outside in. Plan a great vacation for later this year when all of this is over.
And remember that it will be over, and we will emerge stronger and wiser than ever. In the meantime, it’s spring and the trees and flowers are blooming. There’s much to be thankful for and many great times ahead. Happy Spring!
Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- Hudson Valley Waitress Brought to Tears Over Surprise Tip
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Top 6 Hudson Valley Restaurants Featured on Food Network
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie