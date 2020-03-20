Spring Is Not, I Repeat, Not Postponed

It seems that just about everything is closed, cancelled or postponed right now. Well, I’ve got some great news for you. Spring is not postponed, and outside is open.

Sure, we can’t get to that bar, restaurant or shopping mall. But spring is officially here and we can easily practice social distancing outside. The weather is nice and getting nicer and there are plenty of wide open spaces here in the Hudson Valley. Go explore in the woods. Take a walk around your neighborhood, but keep your distance from your neighbors. Sit on your porch and wave to people passing by. Garden. Pick flowers and bring the outside in. Plan a great vacation for later this year when all of this is over.