Hudson Valley Sports Bar Dating Back to 1968 Up For Sale

Hudson Valley Sports Bar Dating Back to 1968 Up For Sale

Canva

A Hudson Valley landmark that's been welcoming sports fans for six decades is now up for sale.

Whether it's watching the game on Sunday, playing a round of darts or just getting together with friends, there's nothing like the neighborhood sports bar. Sadly, streaming services, the fear of DWI and competition from chain restaurants have shuttered several locally-owned sports bars over the past few years and it appears one more is now up for sale.

Loopnet
loading...

The Last Sports Bar in Uptown Kingston, New York

The last remaining neighborhood sports bar in Uptown Kingston dates all the way back to 1968. Chic's went into business in 1968 before Art & Bev Daley moved the bar into the Kingston Plaza in the 1980s. Referred to by some as the "pub in the plaza", Chic's has been the place to be for all of the biggest sporting events for over 40 years.

Aside from football, basketball, NASCAR and baseball, Chic's regularly hosts dart and pool tournaments as well as dance parties and karaoke nights. The family-friendly bar and restaurant also serves up a menu of wings, burgers and their famous soup of the day.

Loopnet
loading...

Chic's in Kingston, New York For Sale

According to an online listing, Chic's is selling its business in the Kingston Plaza. The sale includes all of the business' equipment and furnishings. The asking price is $250,000, but the owners would also be responsible for a monthly rent of $3,700 and fees of $1,000.

Those who are interested in purchasing the local landmark and keeping Chic's legacy alive in Kingston can see the full listing on Loopnet.

How Many of Kingston, NY's Top 5 Attractions Have You Seen?

Trip Advisor has a list of top attractions in Kingston, NY. Play along and see if you have been to all of the top 5 attractions within Kingston, if not then add these to your travel list.

Gallery Credit: Allison Kay,

25 Hudson Valley Locations Featured in Movies

The Hudson Valley, or the new Hollywood? The Hudson Valley has been featured in many movies over the years, and it's not stopping. From recent hits like A Quiet Place (2018) to modern- classic films like The Departed (2006), The Hudson Valley has been a low-key hot spot for locations. Due to tax incentives, beautiful locations, and the growth of independent filmmaking, the Hudson Valley will continue to thrive as a valuable destination for filmmakers.

So, we compiled a list of 25 Hudson Valley locations featured in film. This list includes blockbuster hits and independent films too. We hope you enjoy reading through, and learn more about The Hudson Valley and film!

Gallery Credit: Stephen Harris

Filed Under: Chic, Hudson Valley, Kingston, NASCAR, New York, New York News, Uptown Kingston
Categories: The Boris and Robyn Show
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WPDH-WPDA