Spend an Evening with Lindsey Buckingham at the Capitol Theater; Enter to Win Tickets

Lindsey Buckingham is coming to The Capitol Theater in Port Chester Wednesday, November 9th! We're giving YOU a chance to win tickets to see this live concert! Keep reading to find out more!

The Capitol Theatre The Capitol Theatre loading...

The talented Lindsey Buckingham is a must-see live performer! The way he weaves the melodies of his songs with his one-of-a-kind finger-picking from his acoustic guitar is something you must experience! Formerly the musical visionary of Fleetwood Mac, he created songs like “Go Your Own Way” and “Big Love,” which shot the band into musical fame!

He has worked on other projects with current musicians, like appearing on The Killers' 2020 single "Caution". His solo work has garnered praise from fans and critics alike, with his 2021 self-titled album being considered his best work yet.

Check out this video to see him perform live!

We're giving you a chance to see Lindsey Buckingham live at The Capitol Theater this Wednesday, November 9th! Simply enter your information below and we will contact you if you're a winner!