Southerner Punches Hudson Valley Man After Asked to Wear Mask

A Hudson Valley man was assaulted after asking an out-of-towner to wear a mask.

We all know that tensions are high after living with a global pandemic for two years. Here in the Hudson Valley, no one can seem to agree on whether wearing masks is a common-sense safety measure during a deadly health crisis or a devious plan of the deep state to brainwash people into conforming with their satanic agenda.

Somehow, we've all found a way to live together and agree to disagree. Unfortunately, it looks like one gentleman from out of town wasn't used to tolerating others' opinions and took things a bit too far.

According to State Police, the assault happened in Ulster County on Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to the Town of Saugerties just before 4pm for a report of a physical altercation. An investigation revealed that Angel Carrera Gomez of Spartanburg, South Carolina, was at a Thruway rest stop when another male patron commented that Gomez was not wearing a mask. The conversation turned into a verbal argument.

State Police Officers who responded to the Malden Service Area say that after the argument escalated Gomez punched the local man in the face. The victim was knocked to the ground and struck his head as a result of the punch. Not only did he suffer abrasions to his face, but the Hudson Valley man's glasses and watch were also damaged in the alleged attack.

The 28-year-old visitor from the south was taken into custody and transported to the State Police barracks in Kingston. Gomez was charged with Assault in the Third Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, both misdemeanors. He was issued appearance tickets and is expected to return to Saugerties court at the end of February.

