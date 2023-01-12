Diehard Locals Launch Fan-Page For Former Poughkeepsie Mall

It's another one of those 'you know you grew up in the Hudson Valley if...' situations, and this time we're talking about so many Hudson Valley'ers favorite place for entertainment, reasonably priced movies, and of course the prime spot for Christmas shopping; The South Hills Mall in Poughkeepsie.

Once home to Media Play (fan favorite), Bobs Stores, Discovery Zone, anchor-store KMart, and even a Hickory Farms store at one point, the space is now known as the Shops at South Hills. Locals (and former locals) have the good ol' days on their minds lately as a recent group was established on Facebook to 'share memories and photos from the South Hills Mall.'

'The South Hills Mall' Facebook Group Reminisces About One Of The Hudson Valley's Favorite Former Spots

I somehow stumbled upon this Facebook group a little over a month ago and was shocked to see so many people joining the conversation about one of my favorite childhood spots. A trip to Bobs for new sneakers, my sister and I begging our parents to take us for lunch in the food court or better yet, to Discovery Zone, and then a quick stop at Media Play to grab the latest boy band CD (or cassette tape).

Of course then came the days of the 'cheap movies' at the South Hills Mall.

How about when the Hudson Valley's first Old Navy opened up at the South Hills Mall?

Those truly were, the days.

Memories, Master Store List & Tales From Former South Hills Mall Employees

Since the group was launched in November, membership has steadily grown, and all sorts of stories and photos are being shared between group members. One post even indicating that more than 200 people joined in a 24-hour time span. Admins have been keeping the trip down memory lane going by asking for people to post photos or memorabilia from the South Hills Mall as well.

The recent page dedicated to The South Hills Mall is supplemental to the existing South Hills Mall Facebook page that also has some prime content for reminiscing as well.

What are your favorite South Hills Mall memories? Share them here!

