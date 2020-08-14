Solar-Powered Boat To Pass Through Hudson Valley This Weekend

Two carbon-neutral boats will be sailing through the Hudson Valley this weekend.

The Solaris and Apollonia will make their way down the Hudson River starting on Friday, allowing those on the shore to catch a glimpse of these impressive vessels. The ships are part of an educational voyage that is aimed at bringing an appreciation of the river to people who wouldn't otherwise get to see it up close.

The Hudson River Maritime Museum is spearheading the journey that will take both boats from Kingston down to Brooklyn. The boats, powered only by wind and solar energy, will be collecting film footage and streaming video to allow everyone to be a part of the journey.

On Thursday the vessels started their journey, leaving Kingston for Norrie Point. On Friday the boats will travel to Poughkeepsie and Saturday will move on through Newburgh. On Monday the trip will continue, stoping at Garrison, Peekskill, Nyak, Harlem and Brooklyn before making their way back to Kingston at the end of the week.

Updates, videos and live feeds from the journey can be found on the Hudson River Maritime Museum's Facebook page.