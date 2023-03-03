Snowstorm Will Impact All of Hudson Valley Friday Night, Saturday

A winter storm is headed to the Hudson Valley tonight that will include up to eight inches of snow in some areas along with sleet and freezing rain.

This particular weather pattern has proven to be very difficult to forecast, but now that we're just hours away from impact, most meteorologists are now on the same page with how it will affect the Hudson Valley.

The Weather Channel, National Weather Service and local meteorologists at Hudson Valley Weather all seem to agree that the Hudson Valley is going to see snow on Friday night. But just how much snow depends on where you live.

Timeline and Snow Totals

The storm is expected to begin to move through the Hudson Valley late Friday starting as mostly snow. Areas south of Kingston, Rhinebeck and Monticello will likely see one to three inches of snow that will switch back and forth to sleet and rain. Overnight low temperatures are expected to be right at the freezing point, so just a little wobble could allow the snow to stick around a bit longer, slightly increasing the accumulation amount before the sleet and rain knocks it all down.

Areas to the north in Kingston, Rhinebeck, Saugerties and Monticello will see a bit more snow. These areas are expected to remain below freezing for most of the night, allowing up to eight inches of snow to accumulate, especially in the higher elevations.

Saturday Impact

Regardless of how much snow falls overnight, all of the Hudson Valley will have to deal with sleet and rain on Saturday. Most areas of the region will see a snow and rain mix throughout much of the morning. That is expected to turn to all rain in the afternoon, which could impact those who are expected to attend the St. Patrick's Day Parade in the Village of Wappingers Falls. The event is scheduled to step off at 1pm rain or shine, but attendance could be impacted if the rain forecast holds true.

Sunday Looks Good

The storm is expected to end late Saturday afternoon for most of the Hudson Valley, making way for a much more pleasant Sunday. Clear skies and a high temperature of 50 degrees is expected, melting away whatever sleet and snow is left over from this late winter storm.

Be sure to stay up to date on this unpredictable storm and any impact it may have on weekend activities by downloading our free app and activating weather alerts.

