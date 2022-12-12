The first significant snowfall of the season wasn't too horrendous for the Hudson Valley but still isn't any fun to shovel. Did the snowfall that we received measure up to the predictions?

According to The Weather Channel, the forecast initially predicted 1 to 3 inches of snow for most of the Hudson Valley, including Newburgh, Middletown, Poughkeepsie, Kingston and New Paltz.

Hudson Valley Weather later predicted that the snow could get as high as 7 inches based on location and elevation.

As of early Friday morning, Hudson Valley Weather reported the chance of snow had decreased by 20 percent. Their later predictions said up to 3 inches for lower elevations, while northern and higher elevations could see up to 5 inches.

Snow Totals From Sunday, December 11th, 2022

Hudson Valley Weather said many schools across the region were delayed today due to the wet, sticky, packing snow that the Hudson Valley received. Sub-freezing temperatures overnight made certain areas even slicker.

The temperatures will barely get over freezing, but some potential sun later in the day could help improve road conditions. Snowfall totals range from a light coating to 6 inches.

Below are the snow totals as reported by the National Weather Service for this weekend's snowstorm. Message through the app

