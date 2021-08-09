Sneak Peek: Spectacular Former Upstate Nudist Colony For Sale For $20 Million

Visiting this house was once clothing optional...

In the 1930s, this amazing property in the Hudson Valley was the site of a pretty infamous nudist colony named "The Fresh Air Club". I'm sure the club got quite the reputation during the conservative time of the 1930s. The "Fresh Air Club" was even featured in the controversial 1932 book “On Going Naked” by Jan Gay.

The nudist days might be long gone....unless the new owners like to prance around in their birthday suit. The private lakefront house is absolutely spectacular with a Catskill lodge feel to it. The main house is a 7,000-square-foot stone house that was built in 1930 and features five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, and access to a private 25-acre lake. The property also features a two-bedroom caretaker’s house and a three-level barn.

So, maybe start your own nudist colony or just enjoy this amazing property with a rich history for only $20 Million listed by Corcoran County Living.

