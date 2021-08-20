Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury has had another season of ups and downs mostly because of the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

This season started with mask requirements, guest capacity limits, and online reservations just to visit the park. Quickly, those requirements were dropped and it seemed like things were going to get back to normal for the area's rollercoaster attraction. Then came some staffing issues that forced Great Escape to close a few days a week and focus on a condensed schedule of open days to give guests the best experience. All in all Six Flags Great Escape has done a good job making the most of a difficult situation.

As the fall season approaches Great Escape has been offering bonuses and increased pay to potential employees for this season's Fright Fest 2021. Attractions Magazine is touting that this year's Fright Fest will be the biggest and scariest one yet. My family went last year and had a great time and we can't wait for this year.

So, what about all of the 2020 and 2021 season ticket holders that have continued to enjoy and support Great Escape during the last two difficult years? Well, as a family season pass holder we received an email from Mike Spanos, the CEO of Six Flags, that said, in part, "In appreciation for your patience, patronage, and support, we are going to send you a deeply discounted special offer on 2022 Season Passes."

That's pretty cool. I know it's been difficult for a lot of businesses in the entertainment and attraction world and doing something to take care of their customers, even when it's difficult, is great.

If you're a Six Flags Great Escape season pass holder check your email for your letter with details on this offer.

Here are my top five roller coasters and thrill rides at Great Escapes Six Flags.

5. ALPINE BOBSLED



This might not be the biggest or the fastest attraction at Great Escapes, but I love it. It kinda feels like riding a log flume without the water. It's not actually on a track, but it bangs along in a trough. It's about as close to riding an actual bobsled as I'll ever get and you don't have to push and jump in.

4. Boomerang

The Boomerang is a cool forward and a backward coaster that literally throws you for a loop going forward and back. The first time I rode this I didn't think it would be nearly as much fun as it is. I'm sure people that have been going to Great Escapes since the mid-80s feel a little like, "seen it, done it". If you haven't ridden it in a while give it a shot this summer.

3. Alpine Falls

This is the only waterpark attraction on my list. Not because I don't like waterparks or attractions, but this is the only one that really gets my heart pounding. Alpine Falls is great because it creates tension while you wait for the floor to literally drop out beneath you. For just a fraction of a second, you hang there and then plunge down a huge waterslide.

2. Sasquatch

I've been on this type of ride several times at several different parks and they never disappoint. Sasquatch takes you 192 feet in the air for an amazing view of the park before dropping you on a free-fall back to the ground before stopping you right before your squished on the pavement. This is not the ride to jump on after filling up at the Alpine Fest Haus!

1. The Comet

The Comet is an old-school wooden roller coaster with a real history. It was originally built in 1927 as the Crystal Beach Cyclone and rebuilt into Crystal Beach Comet in 1947 according to Wikipedia. The Comet was resurrected and became a featured coaster at Great Escape in 1994. I love this roller coaster because it reminds me of my favorite roller coaster, The Beast", that I rode as a teen. Wooden coasters are loud, they throw you around, jerk you back and forth and most of all I love the "click-clack" sound they make on the tracks. The Comet was an easy choice for number one.

