NY Film/TV Productions Might Come To A Screeching Halt Due to Strike

In the last two years, New York has seen a huge jump in the number of movie and TV production that have been filmed here. Productions like "A Quiet Place", HBO's "The Gilded Age", "The Whitehouse Plumbers", Mindy Kaling's "The Sex Lives of College Grils", Netflix's "Paint" and many others.

The Upstate NY Film Commission has said, "The 2nd quarter of 2021 was the busiest for Film & TV Production that the Hudson Valley Film Commission has witnessed in twenty-one years."

Unfortunately, a looming strike in Hollywood could bring that to a screeching halt.

International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, the union representing film and television crews says its 60,000 members will begin a nationwide strike on Monday if it does not reach a deal that satisfies demands for fair and safe working conditions.

My cousin is a member of this union in Hollywood and she works as an assistant casting director for movies and TV productions. My daughter is moving to L.A. in 17 days to pursue a career in the special effect makeup industry. They will both be affected by this strike and the outcome of negotiations.

So, not only do I hope an agreement is reached quickly to not shut down productions, but I also hope it's settled quickly to not bring hardship on the thousands of members of the union that brings us such great entertainment.

