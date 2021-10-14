Sneak Peak Inside David Bowie’s $16.8M New York Apartment

The apartment that David Bowie and his wife Iman lived in until his death from liver cancer has sold for an impressive $18.6 million dollars according to www.streeteasy.com. He died two days after the release of his twenty-fifth and final studio album, Blackstar, which coincided with his 69th birthday.

David Bowie's 5000 square foot apartment on Lafayette Street was purchased in 2002 when he and his wife Iman moved from their Central Park apartment to the SoHo neighborhood.

The apartment is huge with a master bedroom that is 1000 square feet alone with its own terrace overlooking the city. It surprising with such a hefty price tag that it sold in just 27 days.

Check out the pictures of this beautiful apartment below.

Sneak Peek Inside David Bowie's $16.8 Million Dollar NYC Apartment

