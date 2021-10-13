Inside Jackie Gleason’s UFO-Inspired Upstate NY Spaceship House

Jackie Gleason, the actor famous for "The Jackie Gleason Show," "The Honeymooners," and "Smokey and the Bandit," had a life-long interest in UFOs and spaceships. So, it only makes sense that when we wanted to build an impressive home in New York he made one that looked like a spaceship.

It is called "The Mothership" and there's even a cute little cottage that's called "The Spaceship" on the 8-acre property. It was built in 1959 for about $650,000 and took five years to complete. That doesn't sound like a ton of money, but when you compare it to today's dollars, it's about $6 million dollars.

The house changed hands a few times after Jackie Gleason sold it to a CBS executive. At one point it was bought by an orthodontist in 1976 for $150,000. Recently it's been for sale for $12 million but hasn't sold. For a while, it was listed as a rental for about $4,000 a month. It would be a great place for a party or wedding.

The house is currently off the market, but I'm sure the current owners would be will to hear an offer in the $12 million range.

