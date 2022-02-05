Smash a Heart This Valentines Day Thanks to Wappingers Bakery

Valentine's Day is upon us. Whether you're celebrating with your sweetie or sulking at the thought of another singles-awareness day, we can all agree that Valentine's Day is the sweetest day of the year.

Candy hearts, chocolate-covered strawberries, wine, and dessert pairings. The opportunity for a sugar-high on February 14th is endless. But if you're looking for something a little spicier than your run-of-the-mill box of chocolates, head out to Wappingers Falls.

Los Hornitos Bakery in Wappingers shared that this year they will be offering Smashable Hearts for Valentine's Day.

Don't Break My Heart

What in the world is a Smashable Heart?

SpiceNFlavors.com explains:

Chocolate Smash Hearts, are basically a chocolate case shaped in the form of a heart, that comes with a cavity to be filled in with candies, cakes, chocolates, non edible gifts just about anything. This is then smashed using a hammer to reveal the surprise inside just like a regular pinata cake.

We're not sure what Los Hornitos is filling their Smashable Hearts up with this year, but they have a wide array of tasty pastries that could make the perfect filling.

You don't have to be in love to smash a heart. Think about how relieving it will be to smash a heart while thinking about that ex who did you dirty, and being able to enjoy delicious chocolate afterward.

It's a win, win.

To order your Smashable Heart give Los Hornito's Bakery a call at 845- 845-298-8683 or you can visit them at the Dutchess Shopping Center at 1582 Route 9 in Wappingers Falls.

