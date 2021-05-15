I'm not sure if it's available in all Hudson Valley convenient stores, but recently in the one that I stop at all the time they had it on display.

Now I'm not one of those people that likes to call anyone out for doing something they aren't supposed to be doing, but in this case I just want to know if I'm missing something here or not. I stopped the other day at a Hudson Valley gas station to fill up my car, (I won't mention which store I stopped at so they don't get in trouble if this is something they're not supposed to be doing), after I filled up, I was feeling a little lucky so I headed in to the store to grab a few scratch-off lottery tickets.

When I got inside there were a few people waiting in line so I took my spot in line, and while I was waiting, I noticed that there was a huge Fireball display in front of the cash register. Fireball at a gas station? I thought that was something you could only buy at a liquor store, right? I mean it's cinnamon flavored whiskey!!

Has anyone else seen this at any stores in the Hudson Valley?

Am I missing something here? Or is this specific store doing something they're not supposed to be doing? You can't buy wine, or any other hard liquor at any stores like this, so why is Fireball OK? Yes it's convenient for Fireball drinkers, but what about vodka drinkers, or bourbon fans, I want to see a Tito's display right next to the Fireball...LOL!

Anyone know why this is OK? Call or text us through the Wolf app.

