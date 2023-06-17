Welcome the Summer Solstice with a Silent Walk in Cornwall, NY

Summer is almost officially here and you can celebrate the summer solstice with a trek through the forest.

Quietly.

Black Rock Forest in Cornwall is getting ready to welcome in summer with a Silent Walk through the woods led by former Artist in Residence at Black Rock Forest, Jackie Skrzynski. On June 21st, the day of the summer solstice, walkers will immerse themselves in nature.

So what exactly is a silent walk? Black Rock Forest explains further on their website writing:

Silent Walks create an unfiltered experience of landscape as art. Rather than seeing representations of landscape in a museum, far from the actual land depicted, viewers physically move themselves through what they were observing. Contextualizing the Silent Walks as an artistic experience allow participants to “turn on their art light”

Walking in silence sounds super relaxing. Personally, one of my biggest pet peeves is having to listen to others blasting their music while hiking. I remember hiking up Mount Beacon and someone was live-streaming a wedding loudly on the way up.

I digress.

Walkers will start at the bus parking lot and walk to Aleck Meadow Reservoir. There, they will take a brief pause and go back to the parking lot. The walk is scheduled for 7:30 pm to 9 pm on June 21st. Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and bring drinking water, and a trail snack. Walkers are also encouraged to wear layers as temperatures differ throughout the night in the forest.

The Black Rock Forest Silent Walk is a free event however, walkers do have to register for the event on the Black Rock Forest website.

The 25 Absolute Best Hikes in the Hudson Valley We've compiled a list of the 25 best hikes in the Hudson Valley. All of the hikes are of varying difficulties and lengths, so no matter your skill level or amount of time you have available there is a hike for you here.

Crazy Cornwall Mansion Has Panoramic Hudson River Views Everyone dreams of a waterfront home, and you don't have to leave the Hudson Valley to get one.