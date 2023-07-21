Sidewalk Improvement Project Set For Innis Ave Poughkeepsie

Heads up! The extensive sidewalk project is expected to go through November 2023.

An announcement was made this week by the DPW (Dutchess County Department of Public Works) regarding an anticipated project involving the creation of a continuous sidewalk along the southbound lane of Innis Avenue (CR-75) from the intersection of Jackman Drive to the intersection of Arnold and East Arnold Road.

I travel Innis Ave often, as it's on my route to work. Main Moon Chinese is a popular stop for me on occasion (great Chinese food by the way!) along with the Shell Station next door in the same plaza. You never know what you'll see while traveling on Innis Avenue. I once spotted Spider-Man walking about along the roadway.

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Innis Avenue will remain open, but traffic interruptions and alternating lane closures are expected with this project which will include upgrading intersections on both sides of Innis Avenue to meet American Disabilities Act (ADA) standards; adding painted crosswalks to intersections; making improvements to the roadway’s drainage system; and replacing and upgrading the traffic signals at the intersection of Innis Avenue, DeLaval Place and Emmott Place.

Get our free mobile app

Road work ahead sign against asphalt road Road work ahead sign against asphalt road loading...

Motorists are advised to plan for additional time and to exercise extra caution near the construction site, obey the posted speed limits, traffic advisory signs, and directions from flaggers to ensure the safety of workers and other motorists. The project is anticipated to be completed by November 2023.