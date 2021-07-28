Show Your Support at this Local Fundraiser for Hudson Valley Honor Flight

Fundraisers always bring people together. Whether it’s the community supporting a cause or an organization honoring an event, it’s nice to see residents gathering around.

There will be a fundraiser to support Hudson Valley Honor Flight. HVHF recently announced how they will be resuming flights to Washington DC for this upcoming fall. These flights will take place October 9th and November 6th.

It’s super neat since the October 9,2021 flight will be departing from New York Stewart International Airport. The November 6,2021 flight will also be departing from the Hudson Valley, at the Westchester County Airport.

HVHF takes pride in honoring Hudson Valley veterans, and they do so with these flights. This is so special considering that local veterans can be a part of these flights and then visit the war memorials and attend dinners as apart of this program.

I love when the community comes together to help our heroics veterans. May we continue to show our appreciation, support and compassion today and always.

There will be a fundraiser to support the Hudson Valley Honor Flight event. This is sponsored by Teamster Horsemen and will take place at Lippincott Manor in Wallkill on August 8,2021.

This fundraiser sounds like a good time with a car show and BBQ. The event starts at 10 am with admission price of $20 per person. There will also be live music by the Dan Brothers Band.

You can get your tickets by reaching out to

John Joyce at 845 591 8524 or

Robert Mulleavy at 845 522 1453

To find out more about Hudson Valley Honor Flight, click here.