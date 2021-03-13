Should Food Handlers and Wait Staff Wear Masks Indefinitely?

Should people who handle and prepare food be required to wear face coverings even after the pandemic?

As we approach normal once again (and no, I'm not talking about the 'new normal') there will come a day and hopefully it's soon in New York where we will no longer be forced to wear a mask or even two masks while in public.

Despite some criticism some states have already announced that they will be lifting capacity restrictions and mandatory mask mandates. Both Texas and Mississippi have announced they will be doing this next Wednesday. It's only a matter of time

It's crazy to think about but we're a year into the coronavirus pandemic. We've adjusted to some new habits and I'm glad some of them may disappear but I wonder if some will stay and be considered "business as usual" moving forward.

The restaurant industry has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus for the entire year. Many eateries have struggled and even closed down due to restrictions put on by the State Health Department.

If wearing a mask becomes an optional in months to come should servers and people who prepare food for others b required to wear them while working? The concept would be similar to wearing a hair net. Though the threat of contracting COVID-19 is becoming less of a concern it is certainly not going anywhere along with the flu.

The CDC recommends that we we wear face coverings to stop the spread of COVID through respiratory droplets.

Should masks stay mandatory in restaurants and other places where food is prepared and handled?