Shop Local this Saturday in Newburgh

The holiday season is just about here, and here is another chance for you to shop local if you're in the Newburgh area. And how cool would it be to get your holiday shopping done, or at least started before Thanksgiving? Pretty cool, plus you'll be helping a great cause.

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Dan Leghorn Fire Department will be hosting a Craft and Vendor Holiday Fair this Saturday, November 17th from 9 am - 3 pm at the Firehouse at 426 South Plank Road in Newburgh. There will be lots of local vendors and beautifully hand-crafted items to help you get a jump start your holiday shopping. You might even find a little something special for yourself. There will also be a special raffle table, a 50/50 raffle, and a bake sale. Plus free admission and free parking.