Man Shot in Kingston New York, Police Looking for Suspect

A recent shooting in Kingston has police asking for the community's help in locating who is responsible.

The Kingston Police Department announced on Facebook that they are currently investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday, June 4th that left one man injured.



According to a Facebook post on the Kingston Police Departments Facebook page, the alleged shooting took place on Sunday at approximately 9:00 p.m. near the intersection of Cedar Street and Prospect Street. Police say that a 32-year-old man was shot near the intersection and are hoping that the public might have more information regarding what happened.

Police said once they responded to the shooting the victim was rushed to the HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston to receive treatment for the gunshot and is currently in stable condition. Police said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Did You See or Hear Anything?

Police are currently asking anyone that might have been in the area of Cedar Street and Prospect Street in Kingston on Sunday around 9 p.m. and saw something to please contact their detective division at 845.331.1671. Tipsters can also use the Kingston Police tip line at 845.331.4499 or if you'd like to report a tip online you can do that here on KPD's "Anonymous Tip" form. All information submitted to the police will remain confidential.



KPD is one police department in the Hudson Valley that gives anyone with information about crimes, wanted persons, or drug dealers an online form they can fill out instead of having to speak to someone on the phone. "Use this form to report anonymous and confidential information about a crime that occurred. Notify agencies about the location of a wanted person, provide information on drug dealers, and so on." The online form also asks tipsters to provide as much information about the incident as possible and in some cases "you may be eligible for a cash reward for submitted tips."

