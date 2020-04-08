Shine United Fridays at 8PM

As our isolation and social distancing continues, we are all looking for ways to come together while we are apart. We want to say thank you to the people that are making a difference during these trying times. Here is one way.'

The United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region is suggesting that we all show our support by placing a candle in a window or in front of our homes on Fridays at 8PM. Let's show the frontline personnel who are risking their lives for us, all the medical professionals, store clerks, postal workers, delivery drivers, farmers, restaurant workers, utility workers, nonprofits staffing food banks and emergency resources, government workers and officials, sanitation workers that we support them as they keep us going during this crisis and lighting our way.

So if you've got a candle and you've got a window, this is easy to do. To learn more about Shine United Fridays, visit the facebook page. For more information on how United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region is responding to COVID-19 in our community, go to their website.

